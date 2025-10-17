Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Warren police team up against drug trafficking

The Brief Warren police and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to battle drug trafficking. The sheriff's enforcement team will work together with Warren's drug officers.



The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Warren Police Department have launched a joint initiative to combat drug trafficking and opioid abuse.

The backstory:

The team up was Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins' idea to curb illegal drugs in the community.

Warren’s drug officers will report to the sheriff’s enforcement team and work together.

They think the partnership will not just combine personnel but help with sharing intelligence and tech to dismantle illegal drug networks and reduce adjacent violent crime.

The collaboration looks to help hold offenders accountable and protect families with a focus on disrupting major drug operations.

The effort will include coordinated enforcement surveillance.

"The drug game changes ever so frequently," said Cmdr. Jason Abro, Macomb County Sheriff's Office. "Whether the forms it’s coming in, the color (it comes in), it is somehow making it into our children’s hands and we still have to continue to fight the fight."

An analysis of provisional data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows there has been a 34% reduction in overdose deaths between 2023 and 2024. That accounts for about 1,000 deaths.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.



