Macomb County woman accused of stealing $100,000+ from vulnerable adult

A Macomb County woman is facing charges after officials allege that she stole more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb, petitioned to have her company. Community Guardian Care Inc., appointed as the victim's guardian and conservator.

Ludy is accused of using her position to steal the victim's retirement, Social Security income, inheritance, and the proceeds from the sale of the victim’s home.

Nessel alleges that Ludy also used the victim's bank account for personal purchases, and would funnel money into her family's companies – Career Health Studies, Career Health Training Corporation, and Applewood Adult Foster Care Home.

This happened from 2016 through 2019, Nessel said. During this time, Ludy also did not file income taxes.

Ludy is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, two counts of embezzlement between $1,000 to $20,000, one count of embezzlement between $20,000 to $50,000, one count of embezzlement $50,000 to $100,000, and four counts of failure to file tax returns.

Her bond was set at $20,000 cash/surety.

"Taking advantage of those in their time of greatest need is deplorable," Nessel said. "I am committed to protecting our most vulnerable and will prosecute those who exploit them to the fullest extent of the law."

Ludy will be in court Oct. 4 for a probable cause conference and Oct. 11 for a preliminary exam.