Macomb County woman charged with firearm violation after teen allegedly brings gun to school

Three students from Center Line High School were charged and accused of bringing a loaded handgun to campus and taking photos with it on May 13.

What they're saying:

Prosecutor Pete Lucido told FOX 2 that the student said he took it from his grandmother's house. Investigators say the gun was not safely secured.

"As a result, grandma has a duty under state law that we have to put our weapons away knowing that we’re having either invited guests coming over to the house, such as our own grandchildren," he said.

52-year-old Lisa Renee Christy of Clinton Township was charged with a safe storage of a firearm violation. The misdemeanor came with a $100,000 personal bond.

"You don’t even have to have knowledge that the kid is doing it, just the kid having access to the firearm is enough to violate that law. Another provision about that law is she was only charged with a misdemeanor," said Action Impact Firearms Director Bill Kucyk. "Had anybody been injured, that jumps up to a felony. It’s so fixable with the quick access safes, even with the gun locks they’re giving out for free with every new gun. It’s so easy to keep yourself out of this position."

What you can do:

You can get gun locks for free at many police stations throughout the state and at free community events.

Kucyk pointed out that some gun owners may steer away from the cheap cable locks because they can take a while to remove. There are some safes that keep your weapon secured but are a little pricier.

"Not only is it legally required, I think ethically, and morally you don’t want your gun used to injure anybody else. I certainly don’t, I don’t want my gun stolen out of my car or my home," he said.

A responsible choice can keep your community safer.