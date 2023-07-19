Macomb County woman faces more charges for stealing from another vulnerable adult

article

A Macomb County woman is facing additional charges after allegedly stealing from a vulnerable adult, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Financial exploitation of seniors and other vulnerable adults is a serious crime that calls for substantial penalties," Nessel said.

Lisa Ludy, 52, was charged with nine felony offenses, which include Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, six counts of Financial Transaction Device-Stealing/Retaining Without Consent, one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult, and one count of Witness-Bribing/Intimidating/Interfering.

Ludy did not formally enter a plea in the Macomb County 41A-1 District Court in Shelby Township.

After waiving her right to a formal reading of the charges, Ludy's case went to a preliminary examination.