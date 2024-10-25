Macomb County woman files $60M complaint against Warren police for injuries from crash

A Macomb County woman has filed a $60 million lawsuit against the City of Warren after she was hit by a car that Warren Police were chasing.

Brittny Turner from Centerline filed the multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city of Warren and its police department on Friday, almost five months after her car was hit on June 8.

According to the lawsuit, Turner was driving west on 8 Mile in Warren when police were chasing a car without their lights or sirens on. The lawsuit claims that it created "unsafe conditions for drivers" and she was ultimately hit by the suspect's vehicle.

The lawsuit says Turner suffered life-threatening injuries and was ‘disfigured’, as one side of her hip is now permanently higher than the other. She has since been through multiple surgeries and says she is unable to perform daily tasks independently.

Her car was also destroyed as a result of the crash.

The complaint was filed by the Gantt Legal Advocacy and can be read below.

FOX 2 has reached out to Warren police for comment and said they have not been officially served the complaint and will be unable to make a comment as of Friday afternoon.

This comes after aa similar incident where two men were killed after being hit by a Warren police car going 100 mph without lights or sirens on Sept. 30.