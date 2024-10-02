Attorney: Warren Police car was speeding, no lights or sirens on in crash that killed two

article

Family members of two men who were killed when a Warren Police SUV t-boned them early Monday morning have hired an attorney who says video shows the officers were speeding and didn't have lights or sirens on when they hit them.

Fieger Law has been retained as the law firm to represent Cedric Hayden, 34, and his friend, DeJuan Pettis, 33. The two friends were killed around 5 a.m. in Warren when a Warren Police SUV t-boned the Dodge Durango they were riding in.

In a release from Fieger Law, attorneys said they obtained video of the crash that confirmed that the Warren Police SUV was traveling "at an illegal and dangerously high rate of speed". The law firm said that action caused the death of both men.

Additionally, the law firm said the SUV was traveling without overhead lights or sirens activated.

"We have assembled a team in place to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash with the sole focus of obtaining all the evidence to get justice for the families of Cedric and DeJuan," said James Harrington, Managing Partner of Fieger Law. "We are confident that a lawsuit will be filed very soon and will report to the media once it has been filed."

The information from Fieger Law firm is similar to what Hayden's father told FOX 2 on Tuesday after he watched the video as well.

"(I saw) my son turning (and) like a missile hit him," Hayden Sr. said, describing the video.

Hayden Sr. said he believed the police vehicle was going "at least 100 because you could barely see the truck".

"It was all black, no lights on, and went straight through. He didn't stand a chance."

The speed limit is 40 mph on Schoenherr in the area where the crash happened.

The case has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. An investigation could take up to two weeks.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Pettis's family. Find it here.