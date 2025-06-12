Macomb County woman who admitted to using phone while driving gets jail time, probation for fatal crash

article

The Brief A woman who said she was using her phone's GPS when she ran a red light last year and caused a fatal crash was sentenced. Courtney Ellise Niezgoda will serve three years of probation, with the first eight months of her sentence to be served in jail. 63-year-old Tina Yaney was killed.



A woman who said she was using her phone's GPS when she ran a red light last year, causing a fatal crash in Macomb County, learned her sentence this week.

Courtney Ellise Niezgoda, 28, was driving on M-53 when she ran the light at 32 Mile in Washington Township on Feb. 12, 2024. She hit another vehicle, killing 63-year-old Tina Yaney.

Niezgoda was sentenced to three years of probation, with the first eight months to be served in jail, after pleading no contest to reckless driving causing death. Her sentence also includes 100 hours of community service.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the sentence was the result of "a thorough and well-reasoned analysis of the facts and circumstances of the case."

"This case is a tragic reminder that choices behind the wheel can have deadly consequences. We will continue to pursue justice for victims and do everything we can to prevent such senseless loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.