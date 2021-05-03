Macomb County won't foreclose homes, businesses in 2021 due to COVID-19

Occupied homes and businesses in Macomb County will not be foreclosed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Collecting delinquent taxes is one of the main responsibilities of any county treasurer, but the public health risk involved with foreclosing on an occupied home or business is too high during a pandemic," said Macomb County Treasurer Lawrence Rocca. "Although occupied properties are no longer facing foreclosure this year, delinquent taxes must still be paid and any unpaid balances will continue to accrue interest. I urge all taxpayers to make regular payments. Last year I implemented a new four-tier approach to address financial hardships.

Rocca said home and business owners can call the treasurer's office at 586-469-5190 to inquire about programs that can help delinquent taxes, interest, or fees, as well as payment plans. The office can also be contacted online at macombtreasurer.com.

Vacant land, unoccupied properties, and properties posing a threat to public health, safety, and welfare are not included and can still be foreclosed.