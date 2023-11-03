Macomb man charged in alleged drunk driving crash that killed 1

article

A Macomb man is facing charges stemming from a fatal drunk driving crash Sunday in Mt. Clemens.

Authorities allege Jake Klein, 28, was intoxicated when he rear-ended a vehicle Sunday, killing the driver.

"In the aftermath of a fatal collision, we stand as advocates for the victim. When a drunk driver steals a life, we prosecute for the ones who will never return home, and we strive to bring closure to those whose lives have been forever altered," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Klein is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. He was issued a $25,000 personal bond.