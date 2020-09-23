Macomb Sheriff arrests suspect involved in fatal accident that killed Ray Township pedestrian

The Macomb Sheriff has arrested a Ray Township man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Monday evening.

The 46-year-old suspect is believed to have struck a 50-year-old man who was riding his bike late at night. Police found the victim lying in a residential yard on Romeo Plank Road in Ray Township.

Deputies didn't discover the body until Tuesday morning.

Based on a citizen's tip that came in on Tuesday, deputies took the suspect into custody after spotting him in the vehicle believed to be involved in the accident.

Macomb Sheriff deputies investigate a fatal accident in Ray Township

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said evidence from the accident site included a part of a car near the ditch. Video taken just before the crash showed at least three cars following.

"This situation is not one where you think somebody's going to say you think you hit a deer," Wickersham said on Tuesday. "No, you know you hit an individual and you should've stopped."

A neighbor who lived near the scene believed speed had been a factor, citing occurrences where people use the road "like a freeway."

Evidence recovered from the scene is being processed by deputies to confirm that the vehicle the suspect was driving was involved in the fatal accident.

The victim was identified as Joseph Frank Jaye, of Ray Township.

The suspect will remain in custody until a case is brought to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.