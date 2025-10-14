Macomb Township mansion shooting: Gas station owner hospitalized

The Brief Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at a 7,000-square-foot mansion in Macomb Township Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as gas station owner Eddie Jawad, is in stable condition. Authorities are searching for a dark-colored SUV that fled the scene and are asking the public for information or surveillance footage.



Officials are investigating a shooting at a mansion in Macomb County Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the massive home in Macomb Township Tuesday morning. Police said they were investigating a shooting that happened at a residence near 24 Mile and Foss. The victim is in stable condition.

The home, a 7,000-square foot mansion in Macomb Township, was searched for bullet casings and more evidence.

There were several evidence markers in front of other house, which could mean the shooting took place outside but that's not known.

Authorities are searching for a dark-colored SUV that sped off east on 24 Mile Road.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any details linked to the shooting investigation.

Dig deeper:

The home is owned by Eddie Jawad, who owns multiple gas stations and was recently on FOX 2 at a Macomb Township meeting arguing against the building of a Sheetz gas station on 23 Mile. Jawad was pushing that the area didn't need another gas station in the area.

"You have a thousand residents that are refusing this," Jawad said at the meeting in June.

Jawad owns roughly 20 gas stations in southeast Michigan.

He was ultimately removed from the meeting after yelling at commission members and refusing to leaving on his own.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton confirmed Jawad was the shooting victim and is expected to be okay.

Police outside a home in Macomb Township following a shooting Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Anthony Wickerham later detailed that there may have been more than one suspected shooter and the owner does not know who any of them are.

Meanwhile officials say the homeowner did return fire and is now cooperating with police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.

Several police cruisers were spotted outside a home.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.