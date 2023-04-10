Madison Heights man arrested after children realize they were sexually assaulted years after alleged crimes

article

A Madison Heights man is in custody after two children came forward and reported that he sexually assaulted them years ago.

Police said the alleged assaults happened in northern Michigan's Missaukee County between 2010 and 2015, but the children did not realize what happened was wrong and did not report 31-year-old Timothy James Edwards until September 2022.

The victims now live downstate and were interviewed at the Oakland County Care House, with MSP Metro North Post assisting with the investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Edwards on March 29. He was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police Second District Fugitive Team and transported to the Missaukee County Jail.

Edwards is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13) and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13). His bond was set at $100,000.