Madison Heights man charged with felony for flashing laser at state police helicopter

article

A Madison-Heights man was charged with pointing a laser beam at a police helicopter in Oakland County on Friday.

Douglas Alan Fleury, 44, was charged in the incident, which allegedly happened the evening of May 16 involving a Michigan State Police helicopter in Madison Heights.

Fleury is facing a felony punishable by prison time of up to five years and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for flying a beam of light or energy aimed at a plane or train.

"Pointing a laser at any moving vehicle is extremely dangerous," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Criminal charges are necessary when someone recklessly endangers the lives of others."

