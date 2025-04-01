Madison Heights parents sentenced to probation after boy shot himself with unsecured gun

article

A mother and stepfather will spend the next two years on probation after their 9-year-old son shot himself last year in Madison Heights.

Jacob Gean, 28, and Jessie Gean, 29, pleaded no contest to violating Michigan's safe storage law. According to authorities, Jessie's son got ahold of Jacob's handgun and shot himself in the hand in August 2024. Authorities said the child found the gun in the pocket of a jacket.

The Geans also received time served for three days in Oakland County Jail. As part of their probation conditions, the Geans must maintain or seek employment, and they cannot engage in assaultive behavior or possess any firearms or deadly weapons.

"I’m hopeful the Safe Storage Law and cases like this will encourage people to take a few minutes and confirm their guns are stored safely," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Gun violence is a public health crisis and a leading cause of death among children. It only takes 10 seconds to install a cable lock or a few minutes to properly secure a firearm. Those few moments could prevent an accidental injury or death."

Under Michigan's safe storage law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail. However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.