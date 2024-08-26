Mother, stepfather charged after boy shoots self with unsecured gun in Madison Heights

article

A mother and stepfather are both facing charges after a 9-year-old Madison Heights boy shot himself with an unsecured gun on Friday.

Jessie Gean, 25, and Jacob Zachary Gean, 27, were arraigned over the weekend on felony charges for violating Michigan's safe storage law, which went into effect earlier this year. Under the new law, guns must be kept locked up and away from children.

Police said the boy shot himself in the hand in the 30000 block of Palmer. Authorities learned of the shooting when the boy was brought to Corewell Health in Royal Oak. The victim is stable and expected to survive.

Both parents were given $50,000 personal bonds.

Under the safe storage law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail. However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.

Since the boy was hurt, the Geans are facing felony charges.