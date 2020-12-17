Madison Heights police search for man accused in kidnapping of 2 children

Madison Heights police is asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect wanted in the kidnapping of two young children.

Lemonte Dujuan Bronner, 18. was last seen driving a black sedan with an unknown plate, police said. He fled from E. Hudson in Madison Heights with a 4-month-old girl and a 1-year-old girl at gunpoint.

Bronner is armed with a .45 caliber handgun. Police say he assaulted the father of the children and is believed to be related to the family.

Police say he is possibly headed to Detroit or Toledo.

Anyone with information please call Madison Heights police at 248-585-2100 or Crime Stoppers where you will remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. If you spot this individual, call 911.