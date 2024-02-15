Maggots fall on passenger • Disappearance of teen girl alarms police • NFL Draft safety after KC shooting

A plane headed to Detroit had to turn around after maggots started falling on a passenger.

"She was freaking out," said Philip Schotte, a passenger who was seated next to the woman who had the maggots fall on her. "She was just trying to kind of fight off these maggots."

The Delta flight from Amsterdam was diverted, while flight attendants tracked down the source of the maggots – a passenger's bag in the overhead compartment. That bag was full of rotted fish wrapped in newspaper.

"I don’t really know what was going through my mind. I was trying to process it – disgust is one thing, of course," Schotte said. "We had to wait there for help to actually come."

Flight attendants took the not-so-precious-cargo to the back of the plane, Schotte said. The pilot then notified passengers that they are returning to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Police ‘very, very concerned’ for safety of missing girl

Detroit police say they are aggressively searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month.

Na'Ziyah Harris got off the bus at Cornwall and 3 Mile on Jan. 9, but never went home. She was reported missing the next day.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety was originally handling the search, but based on circumstances, the Detroit Police Department took the lead in the investigation.

During a press conference Wednesday, Detroit Police Chief James White said investigators are "very, very concerned" after a meeting about the case Tuesday.

"We left that meeting with some very serious concerns about Na'Ziyah's safety," White said. "We’re hopeful that we find her well, but we can’t operate on hope."

1 dead, 20+ hurt in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade

One person is dead after a shooter opened fire during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday afternoon.

As the rally concluded, someone started shooting west of Union Station near the garage. Fans were able to tackle the suspect, video showed. The gunman has not been identified.

A beloved radio DJ and mother of two, Lisa Lopez, was killed. At least 21 other people were hurt, including eight children.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people were detained, firearms were recovered and noted that she'd heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn’t confirm details.

Police were still piecing together what happened and did not release details about those who were detained or a possible motive, according to Graves.

Kansas City shooting draws attention to NFL Draft safety

After the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration ended with a fatal mass shooting, eyes are on safety for the NFL Draft in Detroit.

About 300,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event in late April.

Detroit police's former assistant chief, Steve Dolunt, said the department may increase security for NFL Draft after the shooting at the Chiefs' parade.

"Now they have no-alcohol zones. So I think what they’ll do is… they’ll corner it off with the barricades," Dolunt said. "As you come through, they’ll probably wand you."

While Dolunt does not know any specifics of what Detroit police have planned for security at the NFL Draft – police will be everywhere, he said, looking for anything suspicious.

"Chief (James) White says this all the time: For the football games, leave your gun at home," Dolunt added. "You don’t need to bring it, and here’s a perfect example of what happen(s)."

Safety plans are still underway, according to Detroit police.

Treasury Secretary Yellen touts economic gains during Detroit visit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attempted to show that current economic conditions in the U.S. and consumer confidence may have improved, but not enough for President Joe Biden, during a visit to Detroit on Wednesday.

"Inflation has come down and wages have gone up, we really are seeing in surveys," Yellen said. "Of course, the University of Michigan survey is one of the most important measures of consumer sentiment that has moved sharply higher in recent months."

On her visit, Yellen tried to encourage economic enthusiasm for the Biden Administration in a key battleground state ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The Cabinet member joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer and US Senator Debbie Stabenow at two separate events in Detroit.

The Detroit Economic Club hosted Yellen at Huntington Place.

Before the treasury secretary toured Newlab at Michigan Central Station, the focus was on small business and an opportunity to tout a rise in new business applications across the country.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Part of Southeast Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory into the early afternoon due to snow that could drop a few inches in some areas.

What else we're watching

Florida deputy resigns after mistaking acorns for gunshots

An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy has resigned after an investigation into a November 2023 officer-involved shooting that started over the sound of acorns.

The situation unfolded on November 12, 2023, when a woman called deputies about her boyfriend stealing her car around 8:42 a.m.

The woman's boyfriend, Marquis Jackson, eventually came back to the neighborhood around 9:09 a.m. and he was detained, handcuffed, and placed in former Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Hernandez's car.

As Hernandez was approaching the passenger side rear door of his patrol car to do a secondary search of Jackson, he said he heard a "pop" sound which he believed to be a gunshot, officials said.

Read more here.