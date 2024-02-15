Man charged with setting Macomb County mobile home on fire during eviction

article

A man accused of setting a Macomb County mobile home on fire while he was being evicted last summer is now facing charges.

Malcolm Underwood, 43, was recently extradited to Michigan from New York to face charges stemming from the June 21, 2023 crime.

According to authorities, Underwood set two fires inside the Harrison Township home during his eviction. He is now charged with arson of an insured dwelling, second-degree arson, and preperatio to burn a dwelling.

He was arraigned Wednesday and issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond with no 10%.

"Criminal actions, especially those that endanger the lives and properties of others, will not be tolerated. The extradition of the defendant demonstrates our commitment to justice and safety in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.