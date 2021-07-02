MAGIC can help residents feel better after recent flooding

As many residents recover from the recent rainstorm that left flooded roads, homes, and damaged belongings, it is important to stay aware of negative emotions.

Dr. Sabrina Jackson suggests using the the acronym MAGIC in order to better deal with stress, anxiety, or sadness you may be feeling.

M- Manage your feelings and emotions.

A- Appreciate what you have rather than what you have lost.

G- Guard your mind.

I- Identify the most important things to do.

C- Care for yourself and then other people.

Each of these tips and tricks have the capability of keeping you more grounded and better prepared to take the next steps after such a traumatic experience.

Advertisement

In order to be more present for your family, yourself, and your home, take Dr. Sabrina's advice and use it this summer.