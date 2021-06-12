Main Art Theatre announces permanent closure on marquee

The Main Art Theatre in downtown Royal Oak announced its closure on a Marquee message Saturday that read, "Landlord kicked us out. It's been a fun ride. Main Art Crew RIP 1941-2021."

The theatre, which has been operated by Landmark Theatres since 1997, is known for showing indie films. It was originally built as a single screen theatre in the 1940s, but had three screens at the time of its closure.

The theatre, located on Main Street at Eleven Mile, had been temporarily closed recently. FOX 2 was not able to reach anyone at the theatre or Landmark Theatres for comment Saturday.