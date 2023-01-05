Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township.

Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.

When troopers arrived, family members told them the man was downstairs. Police found him on the floor next to his bed, along with a spent shell casing and a magazine. A .380 handgun was on the bed.

EMS applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and took him to Genesys Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police said they will be submitting their investigative report to the prosecutor's office for review.