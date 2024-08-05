Man accused of drunk driving, killing mother of 2 in fiery Sterling Heights crash

A mother of two was killed in a fiery crash in Sterling Heights after an alleged drunk driver collided with the vehicle she was driving.

Mellisa Oberc, 54, was with her 30-year-old son, Mathew Oberc, when a Dodge Charger crashed into the Ford F-150 they were in, around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The F-150 caught fire.

Mellisa was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mathew suffered third degree burns to his face and arm, along with other injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is currently home recovering.

The 25-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger, Daitjuan Austin of Detroit, was unharmed and is accused of driving while under the influence.

A video from a nearby gas station shows the devastating crash that took place in the area of 15 Mile and Van Dyke.

"A F-150 was stopped at the traffic light at southbound Van Dyke, near 15 Mile, just sitting there and ultimately a Dodge Charger, also traveling south, rear ended the F-150 at a high rate of speed," said Sterling Heights Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli. "Must have punctured the gas line or something. Fuel spilled on the ground, and ultimately ignited and ended up catching the F-150 on fire."

According to a GoFundMe set up by Melissa's co-workers and friends, the mother of two worked as a critical care technician at a local hospital.

"She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend to so many," the fundraiser states. "She leaves behind her daughter, Kaitlyn, and her son, Matthew."

Melissa Oberc (GoFundMe)

The alleged drunk driver, Austin, was arraigned on two felonies – operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a five-year felony.

Austin was given a $150,000 bond.

Police are still looking for potential witnesses to determine what the suspect was doing and where he might have been prior to the crash.

Bastianelli said the tragedy could have been avoided if the suspect had called an Uber, a Lyft, or even a friend.

"Don’t get behind the wheel (if you are under the influence)," Bastianelli said. "You ultimately put your life at risk, as well as anybody else who is on the roadway."

The GoFundMe donations will assist Melissa's family with funeral and medical costs, unexpected bills, and other family expenses, according to organizers. To donate, click here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling Heights Police at 586-446-2920.