Man accused of kidnapping Garden City girl he met on social media, taking her to Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A kidnapping Monday ended with the suspected kidnapper shooting himself in Detroit, police said.
According to police, the suspect, a man in his 40s, befriended the victim, a 13-year-old Garden City girl, on social media. He arranged to meet her in person, picked her up, and brought her to a home on Penrod near Warren on Detroit's west side Monday morning.
While in Detroit, the victim contacted a family member, who called police. When officers arrived at the house, police say the suspect ran into a back room of the home and shot himself.
The victim was reunited with her family, while the suspect is in critical condition at a hospital.
Online safety tips for kids
Parents should talk to their children about online safety.
Below are some tips for keeping your kids safe on the internet. (Can't see it? Click here.)
