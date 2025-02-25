Man accused of kidnapping Garden City girl he met on social media, taking her to Detroit home

article

The Brief A man in his 40s is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Garden City girl and bringing her to a Detroit home. The pair met on social media. The girl was able to contact her family, who called police. When police arrived at the home, the suspect shot himself.



A kidnapping Monday ended with the suspected kidnapper shooting himself in Detroit, police said.

According to police, the suspect, a man in his 40s, befriended the victim, a 13-year-old Garden City girl, on social media. He arranged to meet her in person, picked her up, and brought her to a home on Penrod near Warren on Detroit's west side Monday morning.

While in Detroit, the victim contacted a family member, who called police. When officers arrived at the house, police say the suspect ran into a back room of the home and shot himself.

The victim was reunited with her family, while the suspect is in critical condition at a hospital.

Online safety tips for kids

Parents should talk to their children about online safety.

