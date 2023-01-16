Man accused of impersonating Detroit schools employee to solicit donations

article

A man accused of pretending to be with the Detroit Public Schools Community District to collect donations from businesses was caught.

Michael McCombs, 62, allegedly went into businesses from Dec. 28, 2022, through Jan. 7 and said he was a safety officer with the school district who was taking donations.

McCombs was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with McCombs was charged with one count of charitable solicitation act, one count of false pretenses – less than $200, three counts of impersonating a peace officer, two counts of attempted charitable solicitation act, and two counts of attempted false pretenses – less than $200. He was given a $10,000 personal bond.