Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 11-year-old Ypsilanti child

A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Ypsilanti child earlier this year is facing charges.

Brandon Hutson, 35, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful imprisonment.

According to police, the 11-year-old victim snuck out of a home on May 20. Hutson is accused of picking up the child and assaulting them. The child was found the next day.

An investigation led police to Hutson.

Police are not releasing further details due to the sensitive nature of the crime, they said.