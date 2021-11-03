Man accused of killing wife outside Detroit home during argument

A Detroit man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his wife on Saturday.

Tereyl Devon Coleman, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Authorities said Coleman's wife, 29-year-old Raven Coleman of Clinton Township, was found dead in the 12250 block of Wayburn Avenue in Detroit around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, it is believed that an argument led to Tereyl Coleman shooting his wife in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.