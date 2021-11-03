Man accused of killing wife outside Detroit home during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
Tereyl Devon Coleman, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm.
Authorities said Coleman's wife, 29-year-old Raven Coleman of Clinton Township, was found dead in the 12250 block of Wayburn Avenue in Detroit around 3:30 a.m.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, it is believed that an argument led to Tereyl Coleman shooting his wife in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement