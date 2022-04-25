Man accused of ramming Detroit police officers with vehicle faces charges

article

A man shot by Detroit police after he allegedly rammed an officer with a vehicle Friday is facing charges.

Rodney Holland, 26, is charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of fleeing a police officer, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and one count of reckless driving. He was charged as a habitual offender.

His bond was set at $250,000. He must wear a tether if he posts bond.

Holland is accused of driving at police at a BP gas station at the corner of Schoolcraft and Outer Drive. Police said Holland was pumping gas into a vehicle they had been looking for.

After Holland allegedly drove at police, officers shot him. He fled but later ditched his truck. Police said they found him about two miles away from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.