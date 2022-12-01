Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Wyandotte

A 25-year-old woman was killed Nov. 22 in Wyandotte when her boyfriend allegedly ran over her.

Troy Szydlowski, 35, is facing manslaughter charges in the death of Jayde Lee. Police said the alleged crime happened during a domestic situation off 1st street near Poplar.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

"We trusted you. We really cared about you, and you just, you did this to us," said Jasmine Lee, Jayde's sister. "She was really everything to us. That's the only sister that I have. I don't have another one."

Troy Szydlowski

Jayde leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, Serenity, who the family says is being strong. Family described them as inseparable.

"Their umbilical cord is still attached. They were still attached," said Jayde's mother, Cheryl Lee. "They are so much alike."

Jayde and Szydlowski had been together since March. Jayde's mother and siblings said they didn't think he was capable of this, but they did see signs. They said he was verbally abusive.

"She held it back behind closed doors. It wasn't all OK," Cheryl said. "I just want to know, do he feel anything? Do he have any kind of feelings?"

Jayde Lee

Szydlowski is being held on a $100,000, 10% bond. Jayde's family said it doesn't feel like justice.

"It don't do nothing for us. It don’t do nothing for us it. It don't bring her back," Jasmine said.

Jayde's family has made a GoFundMe page to help them cover her funeral.