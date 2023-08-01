Man accused of sexually assaulting Roseville business owner, shooting at her husband

article

A man is facing charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a Roseville business owner and then shot at her husband when he came outside to stop the assault.

Police said Dakari Lamar Farmer, 29, of Eastpointe, allegedly grabbed the victim and began groping her around 1:35 p.m. Saturday in front of her business near 10 Mile and Gratiot.

The victim was able to break loose, and Farmer allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened her with it. Then, the victim's husband came outside and Farmer started shooting at him, police said.

No one was hit, and the victims went inside the store, while Farmer ran away.

Officers used a description and photos from surveillance cameras to search for Farmer. Someone walking in the area told an officer they saw someone matching the description walking in the area of Deerfield Street and Gratiot.

Read Next: Off-duty Detroit cop accused of pointing gun at driver on I-75

Police went door-to-door in this area, where they learned Farmer had a family member who lived nearby. Officers located Farmer at the relative's home and arrested him without further incident.

He is charged with felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of felony firearm, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Farmer's bond was set at $30,000 cash.