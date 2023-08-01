Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pointing gun at driver on I-75

article

A Detroit police officer is accused of pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on I-75 in Madison Heights.

Amy Szarafinski, 53, of Madison Heights is charged with felonious assault and brandishing a firearm after her arrest Saturday.

Police say Szarafinski was driving on northbound I-75 near 12 Mile Road around 7:45 p.m. when she allegedly brandished a firearm. It isn't clear if it was her Detroit Police Department-issued weapon or a personal gun.

"There was some type of altercation between the officer off-duty, in their personal vehicle, not in a police car and in their civilian attire," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "There was an interaction with her and a member of the community, and her weapon was pointed at the victim at that time."

She is a 26-year veteran of the force and is part of the department's tactical operations unit.

Szarafinski was arraigned Tuesday and given a $25,000 personal bond.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det/Sgt Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

Szarafinski is suspended with pay, but White said he intends to upgrade that suspension later this week.