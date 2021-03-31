Man accused of shooting at woman who flipped him off on I-75 in Oakland County

A Birch Run man is accused of shooting at a woman after she flipped him off for tailgating her on I-75 in Oakland County on Friday afternoon.

Police said Jamison Nathaniel Hanson, 27, was tailgating the victim before trying to pass her on northbound I-75 near E. Holly Road. As he was passing her, she flipped him off, and he pulled out a handgun and shot at her, police say.

The victim, her passengers, and her vehicle were not hit.

Hanson was charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $10,000/10% bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the victims and cannot possess firearms.