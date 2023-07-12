Man accused of stealing from Michigan Walmart after showing pharmacy his ID

article

A Michigan man would give his license to the pharmacy at a Walmart store before stealing numerous times, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, a loss prevention worker saw Andrew Paul Fernelius, 54, steal dog food and other pet items from the store on M-32 in Alpena five times in the past year.

Police said Fernelius would buy medication from the pharmacy and show his ID before walking out with a cart of unpaid products. Police said that he stole about $1,200 worth of merchandise.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Fernelius was arrested July 6 after an alleged theft June 12.

He was charged with first-degree retail fraud. His bond was set at $5,000 - 10%.