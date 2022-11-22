Man accused of trafficking Grand Rapids girl online; suspect arrested while crossing Mackinac Bridge

A 38-year-old man is facing human trafficking charges after authorities say he was trafficking a Grand Rapids girl online.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip in October. They learned that the Comstock Park man met the 16-year-old in a public place and began trafficking her in online postings.

Investigators learned that the teen was in the Upper Peninsula and may be with the man, so the information was broadcasted to northern Michigan authorities. After receiving this information, a Mackinac Bridge Authority employee saw the man driving with a person hiding under a blanket in his back seat. Police were contacted, and the man was arrested after crossing the bridge.

The man is charged with sexually abusive activity, human trafficking, possession of child abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime. He has not been arraigned, so he is not being identified.