Man accused of yelling racial slurs at 13-year-old, hitting child in head at Livonia recreation center

article

A man is accused of using racial slurs toward a 13-year-old boy and assaulting the child at the Jack E. Kirksey Livonia Community Recreation Center.

Police said Moeez Irfan, 29, bumped the victim on a stairwell of the rec center June 8 before hurling racial slurs at the child. He also allegedly hit the child in the head multiple times.

The child was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in the assault.

Irfan was admitted to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation

Irfan was released June 16 and arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, resisting and obstructing police, and habitual offender third offense. According to records, Irfan has previous convictions for home invasion and fleeing police.

His bond was set at $50,000, 10%.