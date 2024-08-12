Man accused of shooting 7-year-old boy in chest in Inkster charged

A 22-year-old Detroit man was charged in connection with the shooting of a seven-year-old boy.

The boy survived the shooting, which took place on July 15, at an apartment in the 400 block of Tobin Drive in Inkster.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the seven-year-old victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Antwon Tyree Williams is accused of firing the gun, striking the boy once in the chest. He initially fled the scene but was later arrested.

On Monday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against Williams – including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm in a building causing injury, careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, and three counts of felony firearm.

"This is yet another case where, yet another child was shot inside a home where a gun was present," Worthy said in the news release. "We have tried just about everything to try to stop this from happening. Adults failed this child."

Williams was arraigned on August 7, in the 22nd District Court. He was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

His probable cause hearing is set for August 21.