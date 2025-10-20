Man accused of shooting teen with autism due in court for preliminary examination

The Brief A man accused of shooting a teen with autism who was lost in Detroit is due in court for a preliminary examination. This will be Robert Pugh's second preliminary exam stemming from this case, after a judge dropped charges earlier this year due to lack of evidence. The victim's story did not match what the prosection said happened, though prosecutors argued that his autism diagnosis may have played a role.



Months after a judge dropped the charges against him due to lack of evidence, a Detroit man accused of shooting a teen with autism is in court again after the prosecution moved to re-charge him with the same crimes.

Robert Pugh is due in court at 9 a.m. Monday for a preliminary examination. Watch live above.

The backstory:

Pugh was charged in April with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm for allegedly shooting Claude Woosck.

Prosecutors alleged that Woosck was lost and was confronted by Pugh in the area of Lenox Street and E. Warren Avenue on April 9 after taking a photo of an address to send his sister. However, Woosck's testimony included conflicting details.

Claude Woosk (left). Robert Pugh (right)

After the shooting, his sister, Violet Woosck, said her brother had called her because an Uber had dropped him off in the wrong neighborhood, and he was lost and confused. She said she told her brother to take a photo of a nearby address. This is what she said allegedly led to Pugh allegedly coming outside, frisking her brother, and shooting him in the back as he ran away.

While on the stand during Pugh's preliminary examination in May, Woosck told a different story. He testified that he was walking toward Warren when an unknown person shot him in the back twice. Video from a nearby liquor store showed a person running.

Before dismissing the case, the judge noted that no one saw the shooter, and pointed out that the victim said no one touched him or talked to him.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, allowing for the charges to be re-filed at a later date.

Dig deeper:

Woosck's autism diagnosis was not part of the court hearing. When the prosecution questioned Woosck about any disabilities, the judge shut down the question, saying that it was not relevant, and he was not informed about any health conditions prior to court.

The prosecution argued that the autism diagnosis was important because it could impact the victim's ability to recall what happened.

"I should've been asked to make an assessment on that before he started talking," Giles said at the time.

After charges were re-filed in September, Pugh appeared in court for a prelim, but the hearing was adjourned until Giles could obtain and review transcripts from the first preliminary exam.