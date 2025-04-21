Man accused of stabbing 84-year-old grandmother to death: 'It's sickening'

The Brief Ian Sharpe is charged with fatally stabbing his 84-year-old grandmother inside her Allen Park home. Sharpe's mother said he is a diagnosed schizophrenic and had been showing violent signs for years. She says Ian battled substance abuse and has been in and out of mental health facilities.



A man is accused of murdering his 84-year-old grandmother inside her Allen Park apartment and moving her body miles away.

The backstory:

On April 16th, police say Ian Sharpe stabbed his paternal grandmother – Patricia Anderson – with a knife several times at Allen Pointe Condominiums, before dumping her body in Detroit.

Investigators found her body three days later in a field monitored by surveillance cameras.

His mother Misty Sharpe said Ian went to live with his grandmother after he was discharged from a mental health facility, and was living in a shelter.

She said her son is a diagnosed schizoaffective disorder and had been showing violent signs for years.

"I’m just disgusted that it came to this," said Misty Sharpe.

Sharpe spoke to FOX 2, unaware of what happened.

"For it to come to light how unstable he is and how much help he needs, it’s sickening because now there are two lives lost," his mother said.

She says Ian battled substance abuse and has been in and out of mental health facilities.

"He was always a good kid, younger growing up. he never even got in trouble at school," Misty Sharpe said. "He was a very sweet-natured boy. But over the past, I don’t know, 10 years, it’s just slowly disintegrated into what we have now."

According to Misty Sharpe, there have been multiple instances where police have been called because people are in fear for their lives or his life, with suicide attempts.

She says she spoke to Ian’s dad and his grandmother months ago – urging them to get Ian help.

"I don’t know what transpired, but I don’t believe that he was seeing a doctor or taking his medications," she said.

The mother of three aware her son has to face consequences.

"I certainly hope that he’s put into a facility where he can get the psychiatric treatment that he needs instead of just being thrown into a general population jail where something else could happen again," she said. "I just hope that this brings to light the ineffectiveness of the system that we have in place for people with mental health conditions."

Ian Sharpe is still in custody.

He faces three charges including first degree murder and moving a body without permission and is expected back in court Monday.

