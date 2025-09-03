Man accused of torching Michigan bar while people were inside

article

The Brief A suspect is accused of setting an Upper Peninsula bar on fire while it was open for business early Monday. Steven Prestridge was arrested and charged with arson for the fire at the Rapid River Bar.



Everyone made it out safely after a man allegedly set a Michigan bar on fire while it was open for business early Monday.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to reports of a fire at Rapid River Pub in the Upper Peninsula's Delta County just after 12:30 a.m. During their investigation, detectives determined that the bar on Main Street in Rapid River had been intentionally set on fire.

According to the bar, the rear of the business was torched, and it appeared an accelerant was used to set the blaze.

A suspect, 33-year-old Steven Prestridge, of Rapid River, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and preparation to burn real property. He was given a $150,000 cash/surety bond.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

Despite the damage, the bar is aiming to open on Wednesday afternoon, with part of the building still closed for the investigation.