Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station

A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday.

According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.

The clerk said the man wanted a new one. The man then became angry, came inside with a paint can full of what appeared to be gasoline, poured it inside the store, and lit it on fire.

Police were able to find the suspect later Tuesday.