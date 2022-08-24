Expand / Collapse search

Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Man douses Fort St. gas station with paint can of gasoline, sets in fire

A man doused the inside of a Detroit gas station with gasoline and then set it on fire and the entire thing was caught on video.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday.

According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.

The clerk said the man wanted a new one. The man then became angry, came inside with a paint can full of what appeared to be gasoline, poured it inside the store, and lit it on fire.

Police were able to find the suspect later Tuesday. 