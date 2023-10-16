Man arraigned for murder of elderly mother-in-law in Shelby Township

article

The son-in-law of an elderly woman found dead has been arrested and arraigned in Shelby Township.

Kenneth Michael McDonald was arraigned on charges of second-degree homicide murder in the death of his 79-year-old mother-in-law.

The victim, Stella Lopiccolo Maltese, was found dead inside a residence in the 1400 block of Stony Brook W Drive on Oct. 12. Although details have yet to be released, police considered her death suspicious, launching an investigation with search warrants and interviews.

McDonald was arrested hours after Maltese was found. He has been denied bond and his next court appearance is Oct. 30.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (586) 731-2121 ext. 308.

