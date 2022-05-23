Man arrested after Saginaw shooting that killed 1, injured another

A man is in custody after a Saginaw shooting that injured one man and killed another man Friday.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Fulton Street around 6:45 p.m. and found 33-year-old Brandon L. Patterson, who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A 32-year-old Saginaw man was also shot. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

A 27-year-old Saginaw man was taken into custody Sunday and is expected to be arraigned later this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-313-6435 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).