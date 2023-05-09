Man arrested, charged after Michigan road worker killed in March

article

A Michigan man is facing charges after authorities say he hit and killed a road worker in March.

Logan Ryan Brown, 30, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, moving violation causing death in a work zone, and operation without security.

Police said the victim, 58-year-old Rene Rangel, was holding a traffic control sign in a work zone on County Road 681 in Lawrence Township near 48th Avenue the morning of March 3 when he was hit.

According to police, Brown tried to pass a stopped vehicle when he rear-ended that vehicle and hit Rangel. Brown and the other driver he struck were not hurt.

The arrest took so long because police were awaiting lab results after suspecting that Brown was impaired at the time of the crash.