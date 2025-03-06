Man arrested in Dearborn Heights after alleged social media threats towards schools

It started with threats posted online and, fortunately, it ended there when Dearborn Heights police arrested a man who appeared to have sinister intentions.

Inside the home were an abundance of weapons and items that were too graphic to report.

Investigators were concerned that children could have been targeted.

Andrew Bays' house is in Dearborn Heights and was right across the street from a school.

Inside, 25-year-old Bays’ home had several guns and things investigators couldn’t even tell FOX 2.

"We found some things a normal citizen would not have, so to speak," said Dearborn Heights officer Paul Vanderplow.

A search warrant was executed at his house off Pardee Avenue, across from Pardee Elementary School and next to O.W. Best Middle School.

It was where Bays was arrested and taken into custody. FOX 2 was told he was cooperating with police.

"He made some very bad choices. He said some very violent terroristic things that he now has to answer for," Vanderplow said.

His ranting threats were posted right on his own Facebook and Instagram pages and included threats against a school across town from where he lived, using his own guns to carry them out.

Our digging uncovered his ideology with white supremacist undertones, and, shockingly, he empathized with a cult that believes the government should issue women to men who can’t find a partner.

"Throughout our investigation, we found we didn’t have any accomplices, we had no other parties involved, so we were highly confident that there were no more threats to the local school, especially the school that he lived near," said Vanderplow.

He’s charged with making a threat against a school and using a computer to do it, and given a $500,000 cash bond.

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of more charges as they comb through his electronics.