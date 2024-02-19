Man arrested for indecent exposure at Dearborn Target, alleged incidents occurred for months

article

A 31-year-old man was arraigned for indecent exposure in the parking lot of a Dearborn Target at 15901 Ford Road, including numerous alleged similar incidents he recorded on his phone from inside the store.

Steven Simmons of Detroit was charged with aggravated indecent exposure, indecent exposure, using a computer to commit a crime and child sexually abusive material, according to a release by Dearborn police.

Simmons was arrested on Feb. 11 after police were alerted to him by a female witness who informed a Dearborn patrol officer that she saw a man in a white Jeep Wrangler performing lewd acts in the Target parking lot around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dearborn Police officer identified Simmons’ Jeep as it exited the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop, which led to evidence being found on his phone.

During the investigation, detectives came across video footage on the device with him following unidentified females through the aisles of the Target store while performing lewd acts.

"In numerous videos on Simmons’ device dating back to Dec. 3, 2023, he appears to record himself ejaculating on unidentified female victims' coats," said a release from Dearborn police.

On Friday, Simmons was issued a $100,000 cash bond with GPS tether upon release. His next appearance in court will be Feb. 27.

"These incidents are disturbing and traumatic. Thanks to the quick actions of an alert community member, our officers were able to quickly apprehend this individual on-scene," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a release. "We urge the community to remain observant, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the behavior from this individual to contact our department immediately."

The Dearborn Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or believes they may be a victim of Simmons’ actions to contact the department at 313-943-2241. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



