Stalking suspect had loaded guns, was near victim when Romulus police arrested him

Romulus police arrested a 28-year-old man after he was seen near the home of his stalking victim with two loaded weapons in his possession.

The victim had previously ordered a personal protection order against him.

The suspect, who also had a warrant from another jurisdiction, jumped out of his vehicle as officers approached him, according to Romulus police. They were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Harrison and Eureka when he fled.

Despite orders from police, the suspect physically resisted the officers before he was eventually subdued.

Officers found the weapons in the suspect's vehicle. The weapons were loaded and not locked away. He was also found to be in possession of almost 300 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect has been jailed at the Wayne County Jail. He's been charged with two weapons offenses, two counts of resisting/obstructing, and one count of aggravated stalking.