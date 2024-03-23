Man arrested in Taylor after stealing Taxi, leading officers on chase

Police were called to a business in the 12000 block of Delta for a customer trying to fraudulently buy HVAC materials, claiming he was from a business that he was not associated with.

When officers arrived, the man got into the front seat of a taxi and tried to hit them.

Eventually, he left in the stolen taxi.

A pursuit led through the city, into Brownstown Township, and back into Taylor.

The taxi's tire was damaged when the man hit a guardrail during the pursuit.

According to police, the man was eventually arrested as the tire disintegrated, and the car came to a stop.

Charges are pending.