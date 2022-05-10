Man breaks MSP patrol car window with head after being stopped for walking on Lodge Freeway

Police said a man broke a patrol car window with his head after he was stopped for walking on the Lodge Freeway on Tuesday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, several calls were received about a pedestrian in the middle of the freeway near Wyoming in Detroit. When troopers arrived, the man was in the right lane making obscene gestures at vehicles.

Police said they told the man to walk toward the shoulder, but he did not listen and was irate. Detroit police arrived, and troopers tried to grab the man, but he slapped a trooper's hand away.

When police pointed a Taser at the man and told him they were going tase him, he let them handcuff him. However, police said the man then resisted getting in the patrol car and fought troopers as they attempted to pull him into car from the other side.

Police eventually got the man into the car, and he was taken to the MSP Detroit detachment. Once there, his brother arrived and his mother was called on the phone.

The man's brother and mother said he had mental problems and was being assessed, police said. As the man was talking to his brother, he hit the passenger side window of the patrol car with his head multiple times until it broke, police said.

He was not injured, and troopers suffered minor injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was petitioned for mental health care.

While at the hospital, it was determined that the man had also been petitioned six months ago by threatening to jump onto the freeway.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

