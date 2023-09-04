Man caught riding bicycle on I-696 while armed with metal rod, butcher knives

article

When Michigan State Police responded to a report of a man riding his bicycle on I-696 near I-75 on Sunday night, they found him armed with a metal rod.

The trooper who saw the rod called for backup after she talked to the man near Campbell around 8 p.m. and he didn't follow her orders. Police said he moved toward the trooper and lifted the rod above his head threateningly.

Police said the trooper tried to get the man to drop the weapon, as did a sergeant who arrived as backup. While the sergeant talked to the man, the trooper went behind him and got the rod out of the suspect's hand.

The 66-year-old Troy man was arrested without further incident.

While searching him after, police said they found a large butcher knife in his waistband and another in his coat pocket. He also had pepper spray.

"We are extremely proud of the way the trooper and her sergeant were able to de-escalate this situation and take the suspect into custody. They were able to take their training and decision-making skills to keep this situation from getting worse," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.