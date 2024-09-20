Man charged after 13-year-old stepdaughter shot in Redford

article

A man is now facing charges after shooting his stepdaughter while shooting at someone else Tuesday in Redford Township.

Christopher Delance Harris, 51, was arraigned Friday on two counts of firearm possession by a prohibited person, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of felony firearm, possession of ammo by a prohibited person, assault with a dangerous weapon, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury. He was given a $5 million, 10% bond.

Sources said Harris was fighting with a woman inside a home in the 20400 block of Lexington when he pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting his 13-year-old stepdaughter in the leg. She is expected to survive.

Harris then fled on foot, police said. He was caught about two blocks away and taken into custody. Police said two firearms were recovered from near where he was arrested.