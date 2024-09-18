Young girl caught in crossfire during fight at Redford home

A young girl ws struck in the leg Tuesday when shots were fired during an argument between adults inside a Redford Township home.

Sources told FOX 2 an uncle was fighting with a woman inside the home in the 20400 block of Lexington, escalating to a shooting when a gun was pulled out and shots were fired.

After responding to the area, Redford police learned the shooter had fled the scene on foot. With the help of K-9 officers, they located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Two firearms were also recovered as evidence.

The 13-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital was later located by police with a non-life threatening injury.

A witness said she was driving on Lexington when she heard a gunshot and then saw four or five children running out of a house screaming.

"We heard (and) we saw a lot of commotion," said one person who lives in the area. "It was a car full of people over there, and then we drove in our driveway, and then I called the police, and all from there police came, and the guy started running, and the police were running, and they got him."

The suspect is in custody, awaiting charges, police said. He will possibly be arraigned on Thursday.